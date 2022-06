STM Group plc (LON:STM) has announced that its registered office address has changed to 1st floor, Viking House, St Paul’s Square, Ramsey, Isle of Man, IM8 1GM, with immediate effect.

STM Group is a multi-jurisdictional financial services group traded on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. The Company specialises in the administration of client assets in relation to retirement, estate and succession planning and wealth structuring.