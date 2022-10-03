STM Group appoint Therese Neish as Interim Chief Financial Officer

STM Group plc (LON:STM) has announced the appointment of Therese Neish as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Therese will also join the STM Board on an interim basis, for a contractual period of 12 months, with immediate effect. As announced on 8 June 2022, Nicole Coll will step down from the Board and leave the Company on 31 October 2022 to focus on her non-executive career.

Therese trained with KPMG where she qualified as a Chartered Certified Accountant in 2003, following which she joined STM. Therese was appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer in January 2014 and served until October 2021.

Alan Kentish, STM Group CEO, commented: “The Board and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Nicole for her hard work over the last 12 months and her input in further refining the STM strategy and vision. We wish her all the best for the future. “I am pleased to welcome Therese back to the executive team as interim CFO. Therese has extensive knowledge of the Group’s operations which will be invaluable in the coming months. We remain focused on delivery of the Company’s strategic objectives.”

The following matters fall to be disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Further information on Therese Gemma Neish, age 45, is set out below.

Current directorships/partnerships

None

Previous directorships/partnerships (within the past five years)

STM Group Plc

STM (Caribbean) Limited

STM Fidecs Consumer Services Limited

STM Fidecs Limited

Spanish Corporate Management Services SL

STM Fiduciaire Limited

STM Group Services Limited

London & Colonial Holdings Limited

STMGEI Limited

STM Fidecs Central Services Limited

STM Horizons Limited

Ready Finance Limited

Zenith Trust Company Limited

STM Fiduciaire Corporate Limited

STM Fiduciaire Trustees Limited

STM Fiduciaire Services Limited

STM Fiduciaire Nominees Limited

Zenith Nominees Limited

STM Fiduciaire Secretaries Limited

STM Fiduciaire Foundation Management Limited

STM Nummos SL

Therese was a director of Aldgate Insurance Company Ltd when the company was placed into a company voluntary liquidation.

Therese has an interest in 492,756 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company.