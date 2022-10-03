STM Group appoint Therese Neish as Interim Chief Financial Officer

STM Group plc (LON:STM) has announced the appointment of Therese Neish as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Therese will also join the STM Board on an interim basis, for a contractual period of 12 months, with immediate effect. As announced on 8 June 2022, Nicole Coll will step down from the Board and leave the Company on 31 October 2022 to focus on her non-executive career.
Therese trained with KPMG where she qualified as a Chartered Certified Accountant in 2003, following which she joined STM. Therese was appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer in January 2014 and served until October 2021.
Alan Kentish, STM Group CEO, commented: “The Board and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Nicole for her hard work over the last 12 months and her input in further refining the STM strategy and vision. We wish her all the best for the future.
“I am pleased to welcome Therese back to the executive team as interim CFO. Therese has extensive knowledge of the Group’s operations which will be invaluable in the coming months. We remain focused on delivery of the Company’s strategic objectives.”
The following matters fall to be disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:
Further information on Therese Gemma Neish, age 45, is set out below.
Current directorships/partnerships
None
Previous directorships/partnerships (within the past five years)
STM Group Plc
STM (Caribbean) Limited
STM Fidecs Consumer Services Limited
STM Fidecs Limited
Spanish Corporate Management Services SL
STM Fiduciaire Limited
STM Group Services Limited
London & Colonial Holdings Limited
STMGEI Limited
STM Fidecs Central Services Limited
STM Horizons Limited
Ready Finance Limited
Zenith Trust Company Limited
STM Fiduciaire Corporate Limited
STM Fiduciaire Trustees Limited
STM Fiduciaire Services Limited
STM Fiduciaire Nominees Limited
Zenith Nominees Limited
STM Fiduciaire Secretaries Limited
STM Fiduciaire Foundation Management Limited
STM Nummos SL
Therese was a director of Aldgate Insurance Company Ltd when the company was placed into a company voluntary liquidation.
Therese has an interest in 492,756 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company.