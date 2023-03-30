Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

SThree Plc 2.5% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings

SThree Plc with ticker (LON:STEM) now has a potential upside of 2.5% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 450 GBX for the company, which when compared to the SThree Plc share price of 439 GBX at opening today (30/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 2.5%. Trading has ranged between 313 (52 week low) and 492 (52 week high) with an average of 386,161 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £566,096,808.

Stem, Inc. is a digitally connected, intelligent energy storage network provider. The Company provides customers with an energy storage system, sourced from global battery original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), that the Company delivers through its partners, including developers, distributors, and engineering, procurement, and construction firms. It provides an ongoing software platform and professional services to operate integrated energy storage and solar systems, through its Athena artificial intelligence (AI) platform (Athena), and solar asset performance monitoring and control, through Athena’s PowerTrack application. It delivers its battery hardware and software-enabled services through its Athena platform to its customers. Additionally, the Company’s energy storage solutions support renewable energy generation by alleviating grid intermittency issues. It operates in areas within the energy storage landscape: Behind-the-Meter and Front-of-the-Meter.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/Vh2k7
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.