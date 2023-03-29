Sterling Bancorp, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 22.4% Upside Potential

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SBT) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 6 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $7.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $5.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $297m. Company Website: https://www.sterlingbank.com

The potential market cap would be $364m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. The company also provides retail banking services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.