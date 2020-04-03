Standard Life Aberdeen Shareholders to vote electronically at AGM

In compliance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.1.3, Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) today confirmed that the Annual report and accounts 2019, the 2019 Strategic report and financial highlights and the 2020 AGM guide (including the Notice of Meeting) are available on the Company’s website www.standardlifeaberdeen.com

The mailing to shareholders of the Annual report and accounts 2019, 2019 Strategic report and financial highlights and the AGM documents has commenced.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Company confirms that copies of the following documents have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority’s Document Viewing Facility, via the National Storage Mechanism (‘NSM’):

· Annual report and accounts 2019

· 2019 Strategic report and financial highlights

· 2020 AGM guide (including Notice of Meeting)

The documents will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

The Company announced its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 10 March 2020. That announcement included the full Annual report and accounts 2019.

Important information regarding the 2020 AGM

As a result of the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19, the Company wishes to notify its shareholders that physical attendance in person at the AGM will not be possible if the latest restrictions on public gatherings imposed by the Government continue.

The Company encourages shareholders to vote electronically, or to appoint the Chair as their proxy with their voting instructions. Furthermore, with the aim to ensure the wellbeing of colleagues, customers and shareholders, the Board anticipates adopting the following measures:

· only one Board member will attend the AGM in person and will follow the Government’s strict social distancing advice.

· the presentations which the Chairman and Chief Executive would have given will be available on the website from the day of the meeting. These will not form part of the meeting.

· there will be no ‘live’ question and answer session at the meeting, but any shareholder who has a question they would have intended to ask at the meeting is invited to contact the Company in the usual way and can find more information via the Company’s website at www.standardlifeaberdeen.com/agm

Instructions on voting are included in the documents sent out to shareholders and can also be found on the Company’s website at www.standardlifeaberdeen.com/agm

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn