SSP Group PLC 19.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings
SSP Group PLC with ticker (LON:SSPG) now has a potential upside of 19.0% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

SSPG.L

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 210 GBX for the company, which when compared to the SSP Group PLC share price of 176 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 19.0%. Trading has ranged between 142 (52 week low) and 243 (52 week high) with an average of 1,923,136 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,414,123,838.

SSP Group plc is an operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide. The Company operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. It operates over 600 locations across 37 countries. These include its own brands, such as UrbanCrave, and Nippon Ramen, as well as franchise brands, such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King. The Company’s segments include North America, Continental Europe, the UK and APAC and EEME. North America includes operations in the United States, Canada and Bermuda. Continental Europe includes operations in the Nordic countries and in Western and Southern Europe. The UK includes operations in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its APAC and EEME include operations in Asia Pacific, India, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and South America.



    SSP Group PLC deliver H1 revenue of £1.5bn, up 19%

    SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) reveals strong financial performance in H1 2024 with revenue up by 19% on a constant currency basis. Key highlights include growth in all regions and significant new contract wins.
