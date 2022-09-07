SSE to host two-day investor relations event on 7th & 8th September 2022

SSE plc (LON:SSE) is hosting an in-person two-day investor relations event in Inverness for sell-side analysts and institutional investors on the 7th and 8th of September 2022.

The first day will focus on the SSEN Transmission business, detailing the investment and key projects required to build a network for net zero. The second day will focus on SSE Renewables’ portfolio of offshore wind, onshore wind and hydro assets, and the pipeline for renewables’ growth. The event will be hosted by Gregor Alexander, SSE plc Finance Director, with presentations by key members of the management teams of the businesses and site visits to key assets in each business.

No material new financial information or new targets will be shared at the event.

A copy of the presentation materials and summary transcript will be made available on https://www.sse.com/investors/the-sse-investment-case/factsheets-and-presentations/ shortly after the event. The event is not being recorded.