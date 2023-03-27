Sprouts Farmers Market – Consensus Indicates Potential .5% Upside

Sprouts Farmers Market with ticker code (SFM) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 25 calculating the average target price we see $32.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at $32.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .5%. The 50 day MA is $32.30 and the 200 moving average now moves to $30.11. The company has a market cap of $3,497m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sprouts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,513m based on the market consensus.

Sprouts Farmers Market, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.7, revenue per share of 59.17 and a 7.64% return on assets.