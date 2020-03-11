Spirax-Sarco Engineering CFO & Executive Director Kevin Boyd to retire

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX), the world leader in thermal energy management, peristaltic pumping and associated fluid path technologies, today announced that Kevin Boyd, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, has informed the Board of his desire and intention to retire from the Group before the end of 2020, following an orderly handover of his duties to a successor.

The Board has initiated a process to search for a suitable external candidate to succeed Kevin and will make a further announcement concerning the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer once that process has been completed.

Commenting on Kevin’s retirement, Jamie Pike, Board Chair, said: “On behalf of the shareholders, the Board acknowledges with gratitude the significant contribution to the Group’s growth and prosperity made by Kevin and we wish him a happy and healthy retirement. We understand his wish to leave the executive world behind, dedicate more time to other personal projects and pursue a non-executive career.”

Nicholas Anderson, Spirax-Sarco Engineering Group Chief Executive, said: “During his four years with the Group, Kevin’s knowledge and experience has been instrumental in helping me guide the business through significant challenges and in our pursuit of continuous growth and prosperity for all our stakeholders. I am personally very grateful for his support and contributions, which have earned him the highest respect from shareholders, the Board and colleagues. We all thank him and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his life.”

Kevin Boyd, Chief Financial Officer, stated: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have been a part of such a successful company. When my predecessor retired, he described Spirax as a “unique company”. At the time, I thought this might be an over exaggeration, now I’m not so sure. I would like to thank Nick and the team for their support and to wish them every success as they continue to navigate the company on its remarkable growth story. I look forward to working with my successor on a smooth transition.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn