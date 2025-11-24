NB Private Equity Partners: Buybacks, Exits and a Quiet Rebound Investors Are Missing (Video)

In this video, analyst Mark Thomas from Hardman & Co. breaks down why recent performance signals NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) could be turning a corner. Backed by rising realisations, aggressive buybacks, and strong midlife co-investments, the company is repositioning itself for a stronger 2026. Thomas outlines how exit activity is picking up, valuations are holding, and why the Capital Markets Day reinforced his optimism about the direction of travel. Watch as he explains why the tailwinds might not be priced in yet—and where the real upside could lie.

Key Moments (Timecoded)

00:12 – What NBPE does and the purpose of Hardman’s recent report

– What NBPE does and the purpose of Hardman’s recent report 01:16 – Why the H1 2025 results show NBPE may be “turning the corner”

– Why the H1 2025 results show NBPE may be “turning the corner” 02:28 – Capital Markets Day and changes to capital allocation framework

– Capital Markets Day and changes to capital allocation framework 03:49 – Midlife co-investments and how they accelerate value creation

– Midlife co-investments and how they accelerate value creation 04:54 – Why performance was weaker in 2024 and early 2025

– Why performance was weaker in 2024 and early 2025 05:57 – Risk factors and sentiment challenges in listed PE sector

About NBPE:

NB Private Equity Partners is a London-listed investment company that provides access to a portfolio of direct private equity investments, with a focus on generating long-term capital growth and strong shareholder returns.