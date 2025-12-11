Follow us on:

Entain appoints Michael Snape as incoming CFO, Rob Wood announces 2026 departure

Entain plc

Entain plc (LON:ENT), the global sports betting and gaming group, has announced that, after 13 years with the Group, Rob Wood is to step down as Group Chief Financial Officer and Group Deputy CEO in 2026.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Snape, to succeed Rob as Group CFO and Executive Director of the Board with effect from 6 March 2026. Michael will join the Group as CFO Designate in February 2026.

Rob will step down as an Executive Director of the Board on 6 March 2026 and will remain with Entain until June 2026 to ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities.

Rob has made a significant contribution to Entain over his 13 year tenure and has been central to the Group’s growth and strategic transformation. He has been a valued member of the management team, and has played a key role in shaping our business into a globally scaled operator with podium positions in attractive regulated markets. Rob leaves Entain well positioned to capitalise on its many opportunities ahead.

Michael brings over two decades of experience in senior finance and leadership roles, with a proven track record of delivering financial, commercial and operational excellence across large, international companies operating in complex industries. He joins from global logistics company International Distribution Services (IDS) where he is currently Group CFO and recently led its de-listing and sale. Prior to IDS, Michael spent five years at Walgreens Boots Alliance as CFO of Boots, No7 Beauty & International. During his earlier career he worked for Tesco plc as International CFO, Waitrose; part of the John Lewis Partnership, and J Sainsburys plc.

Stella David, Group CEO of Entain, said:

“On behalf of the Board and everyone at Entain, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Rob for the tremendous contribution he has made to the Group. His expertise and dedication have helped us to successfully transform into the global business we are today. We wish him all the very best for the next chapter of his career.”

“I am delighted to be welcoming Michael to Entain. His seasoned leadership, financial and operational expertise, and international experience will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategic priorities. I look forward to working closely with Michael to deliver Entain’s exciting potential in the years ahead.”

Rob Wood, outgoing Group CFO & Deputy CEO said:

“It has been a privilege and a pleasure to be part of Entain’s growth over the last 13 years, and I am proud of the transformation the Group has undergone during that time. With Entain’s and BetMGM’s pathway to long term success well established, now is the right time for me to pass the reins on, and I am confident that the Group has an extremely bright future.”

Michael Snape, incoming Group CFO said:

“I am thrilled to be joining Entain at such an exciting time in its growth and transformation story. I look forward to working with Stella, the Board and the leadership team to deliver value for all Entain’s stakeholders.”

Entain confirms that year to date trading continues to be in line with market expectations1 for FY25, and its FY2025 results will be released on 5 March 2026.

Notes

(1) – Company compiled consensus FY25 EBITDA of £1139m, as at 10 December 2025

