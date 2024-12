South32 Ltd -27.2% potential downside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

South32 Ltd with ticker (LON:S32) now has a potential downside of -27.2% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 120 GBX for the company, which when compared to the South32 Ltd share price of 165 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential downside of -27.2%. Trading has ranged between 142 (52 week low) and 210 (52 week high) with an average of 544,815 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £15,091,211,792.



South32 Limited is a global mining and metals company. Its segments include Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Australia Manganese and South Africa Manganese. Worsley Alumina segment includes an integrated bauxite mine and an alumina refinery in Australia. Brazil Alumina segment consists of an integrated bauxite mine and an alumina refinery in Brazil. Brazil Aluminium segment is engaged in aluminum smelter in Brazil. Hillside Aluminium segment is focused on aluminum smelter in South Africa. Mozal Aluminium segment is engaged in aluminum smelter in Mozambique. Sierra Gorda segment is focused on copper mine in Chile. Cannington segment includes silver, lead and zinc mines in Australia. Hermosa segment includes base metals exploration and development project in the United States. Cerro Matoso segment includes an integrated laterite ferronickel mine and smelting complex in Colombia.