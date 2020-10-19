Smurfit Kappa to publish 2020 first nine months trading update on 4th November

Smurfit Kappa Group plc (LON:SKG), one of the world’s largest integrated manufacturers of paper-based packaging products, with operations in Europe and the Americas, has announced it will release a 2020 first nine months trading update on Wednesday 4 November, 2020 at 07.00 GMT (02.00 EST).

The Group’s management team will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 09.00 GMT (04.00 EST) on this date. Dial in details for this call are:

Europe: + 44 333 300 0804 Ireland: + 353 1 431 1252 USA: + 1 631 913 1422 Passcode: 20107050#

Smurfit Kappa Group’s first nine months trading update will be available on the SKG website on 4 November 2020.

Please visit www.smurfitkappa.com

