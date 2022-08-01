Smiths Group appoint Richard Howes to the board

The Board of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have today announced the appointment of Richard Howes as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 1 September 2022. On joining the Board Richard will become a member of the Audit & Risk, Remuneration & People, and Nomination & Governance Committees. Biographic details are set out below.

Smiths Chairman Sir George Buckley said: “I am delighted that Richard has agreed to join the Board. He has held a number of Chief Financial Officer positions at large listed companies in a variety of sectors and his experience will bring invaluable insight to the Board’s discussions.”

Biographic information:

Richard Howes is Chief Financial Officer at Bunzl Plc, a specialist, international distribution and services Group, with operations in over 30 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. He joined the company in 2019 from Inchcape Plc, a global premium automotive group, where he was also Chief Financial Officer. Previous roles include Chief Financial Officer at Coats Group plc and Topaz Energy and Marine Plc. Richard completed his training at Ernst & Young, and holds a degree from Loughborough University.

For over 170 years, Smiths Group has been pioneering progress by improving the world through smarter engineering. We serve millions of people every year, to help create a safer, more efficient and better-connected world, across four major global markets: Energy, General Industry, Security & Defence, and Aerospace. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Smiths employs c. 14,600 colleagues in over 50 countries.