Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Smiths Group appoint Richard Howes to the board

Smiths Group plc

The Board of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have today announced the appointment of Richard Howes as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 1 September 2022. On joining the Board Richard will become a member of the Audit & Risk, Remuneration & People, and Nomination & Governance Committees. Biographic details are set out below.

Smiths Chairman Sir George Buckley said: “I am delighted that Richard has agreed to join the Board. He has held a number of Chief Financial Officer positions at large listed companies in a variety of sectors and his experience will bring invaluable insight to the Board’s discussions.”

Biographic information:

Richard Howes

Richard Howes is Chief Financial Officer at Bunzl Plc, a specialist, international distribution and services Group, with operations in over 30 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. He joined the company in 2019 from Inchcape Plc, a global premium automotive group, where he was also Chief Financial Officer. Previous roles include Chief Financial Officer at Coats Group plc and Topaz Energy and Marine Plc. Richard completed his training at Ernst & Young, and holds a degree from Loughborough University.  

For over 170 years, Smiths Group has been pioneering progress by improving the world through smarter engineering. We serve millions of people every year, to help create a safer, more efficient and better-connected world, across four major global markets:  Energy, General Industry, Security & Defence, and Aerospace. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Smiths employs c. 14,600 colleagues in over 50 countries.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.