Smith & Nephew New appointment & retirements of Non-Executive Directors

Smith & Nephew Plc (LON:SN), the global medical technology business, has today announced the appointment of Rick Medlock as a Non-Executive Director.

Rick will join the Board and Audit Committee on 9 April 2020 at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. It is envisaged that Rick will replace Robin Freestone as Chair of the Audit Committee later in the year. Robin will remain on the Board in his capacity as Senior Independent Director.

Rick is a Non-Executive Director of Sophos plc, where he also chairs the Audit Committee and Risk Committee. He has more than 30 years’ experience of financial management in large international companies and was formerly Chief Financial Officer of Worldpay plc, Misys plc and Inmarsat plc.

Smith+Nephew also announces that Vinita Bali will be retiring as a Non-Executive Director at the end of 2020, on completion of 6 years’ service, and that Baroness Virginia Bottomley will also be retiring as a Non-Executive Director at the Annual General Meeting in April 2021, following completion of 9 years’ service.

Roberto Quarta, Chair of Smith+Nephew, said: “I am delighted to welcome Rick Medlock to the Smith+Nephew Board. His extensive experience in both executive and non-executive finance leadership roles in global companies will strengthen our team. “I would also like to take the opportunity of thanking both Vinita and Virginia for their outstanding service to the Company. We look forward to their continuing contribution to the work of the Board over the coming months.”

