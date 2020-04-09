Smith & Nephew appoint Bob White as a Non-Executive Director

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN), the global medical technology business, has today announced the appointment of Bob White as a Non-Executive Director.

Bob is a proven MedTech leader with more than 25 years’ experience spanning the US, Europe and Asia Pacific. He is currently Executive Vice President and President, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group and a member of the Executive Committee for Medtronic plc.

Bob previously served as Senior Vice President and President of Medtronic Asia Pacific, having led the integration of Covidien Asia Pacific when it was acquired by Medtronic in 2015. At Covidien he served in a number of increasingly senior roles including President, Emerging Markets and President, Respiratory and Monitoring Solutions. He has also held leadership positions at GE Healthcare and IBM.

Bob is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Cleveland State University and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.

Roberto Quarta, Chair of Smith & Nephew, said: “The Board believes it is important that we include a Non-Executive Director with a deep knowledge of the global MedTech space. Bob is a well-regarded and influential member of our industry who brings both large company perspective and the experience of working in the US, our largest market, and Asia Pacific, a vital growth opportunity for Smith+Nephew. We are delighted to have Bob join the Board.”

Bob will join the Board on 1 May 2020.

