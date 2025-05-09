Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

SME lending revival sparks investor momentum

Duke Capital plc

As global trade dynamics evolve, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are emerging as pivotal players in economic resilience. Recent trends indicate a resurgence in SME financing, presenting investors with strategic avenues for engagement.

The global landscape is witnessing a notable uptick in SME financing, driven by a confluence of factors reshaping traditional lending paradigms. Fintech platforms have ascended as primary capital sources for SMEs, surpassing conventional banks in reach and accessibility. This shift is attributed to fintech’s agility in offering tailored financial solutions, leveraging technology to assess creditworthiness beyond traditional metrics. Consequently, SMEs are increasingly turning to these platforms to secure funding that aligns with their unique operational needs.

In the United Kingdom, business confidence has experienced a rebound, reaching levels not seen since prior to recent fiscal policy adjustments. The Institute of Directors’ Economic Confidence Index reflects this optimism, with a rise from -58 in March to -51 in April. This improvement is partly due to a temporary suspension of new tariffs by the United States, alleviating immediate trade concerns and fostering a more conducive environment for business planning and investment.

Despite this positive sentiment, SMEs continue to face challenges in accessing traditional bank loans. Approval rates for SME loan applications have declined, prompting many businesses to seek alternative financing avenues. This scenario underscores the growing importance of fintech solutions, which offer more flexible and accessible funding options. The government’s engagement with major banks to address these lending gaps further highlights the critical role of SMEs in economic growth and the need for diversified financing channels.

The current economic climate, marked by cautious optimism and evolving trade policies, presents a strategic opportunity for investors to engage with the SME sector. By supporting platforms and initiatives that facilitate SME financing, investors can contribute to the sector’s growth while positioning themselves to benefit from the potential returns associated with this dynamic segment of the economy.

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE), formerly Duke Royalty Limited, is a Guernsey-based provider of hybrid capital solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) business owners in the United Kingdom, Europe and North America, combining the features of both equity and debt.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital boosts its investment into New Path Fire and Security

Duke Capital Limited announces a £3.3m investment in New Path Fire and Security, expanding its services in the fire and security sector and strengthening growth strategies.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital on track to achieve a solid YOY increase in recurring cash revenues

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) anticipates £6.5 million in recurring cash revenue for Q4 FY25, reflecting a robust 12% year-on-year growth amid economic challenges.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital declares interim dividend of 0.70 pence per share

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) announces a 0.70 pence interim dividend for Q4 2025, with key dates for investors outlined in this update.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital supports BPVA’s latest acquisition with £1.9 million follow-on investment

Duke Capital Ltd (LON:DUKE) boosts its investment in BPVA with a £1.9M follow-on funding, aiding BPVA's strategic acquisition of Pinta Crew, an Irish consultancy.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital reports 4% YOY revenue growth in Q3, with strong market position

Duke Capital Limited (LON: DUKE) anticipates a 4% YoY rise in Q3 FY25 revenue to £6.5 million, echoing its sustained growth momentum.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital declares interim dividend of 0.70 pence per share

Duke Capital Limited (LON: DUKE) announces a 0.70 pence interim dividend for Q3 2024, with payments set for January 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.