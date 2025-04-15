Follow us on:

Smart metering breakthroughs power CyanConnode’s rise

CyanConnode

At ELECRAMA 2025, Ajoy Rajani, Executive Vice Chairman, MD, and CEO of CyanConnode discussed the company’s latest innovations in smart metering communication technologies. CyanConnode is at the forefront of developing solutions that enhance the efficiency and scalability of energy management systems.

Key Innovations Highlighted:

  • In-Meter Gateways: These gateways integrate communication systems directly within smart meters, reducing the need for external devices. They dynamically adapt to network conditions, forming mesh networks or switching to cellular backhaul as needed, ensuring reliable communication even in challenging environments.
  • Long-Range Radio Technology: Designed for rural and hard-to-reach areas, this technology enables reliable communication over distances up to 10 kilometers, reducing infrastructure costs and ensuring seamless connectivity across diverse terrains.
  • AI-Powered Cellular Solutions: Equipped with dual-SIM technology and AI-based network switching, these solutions maintain continuous connectivity by selecting the strongest available network, enhancing service reliability and data integrity.
  • Universal Head-End System (UHES): This platform supports multiple communication technologies, including RF, cellular, and PLC, within a unified interface, allowing utilities to manage diverse meter types efficiently and scale their networks with ease.

CyanConnode’s innovations address challenges related to interoperability and scalability in diverse utility environments. Their solutions are built on open standards, ensuring compatibility with various meter types and communication technologies, which eliminates vendor lock-in and facilitates seamless integration into existing systems. This flexibility allows utilities to adopt and upgrade technologies without disrupting current operations.

At ELECRAMA 2025, CyanConnode showcased these advancements, emphasizing their commitment to supporting India’s smart grid modernization goals. Their exhibit featured live demonstrations and interactive displays, illustrating how their technologies enhance reliability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness in smart energy systems.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. 

