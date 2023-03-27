Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

SM Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

SM Energy Company with ticker code (SM) now have 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 23 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $39.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $25.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 55.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $30.74 while the 200 day moving average is $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3,204m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://sm-energy.com

The potential market cap would be $4,989m based on the market consensus.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.35% with the ex dividend date set at 19-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 2.85, revenue per share of 26.12 and a 18.03% return on assets.

