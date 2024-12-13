Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Share Price Target ‘$81.92’, now 15.4% Upside Potential

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. with ticker code (SKX) have now 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $65.00 and has a mean share price target at $81.92. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $71.01 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 15.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $64.02 and the 200 day MA is $64.91. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.72B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $70.10 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,366,933,613 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.27, revenue per share of $57.10 and a 6.84% return on assets.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company has two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment primarily comprises sales to its network of partners, including department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators representing approximately 3,100 Skechers branded stores worldwide; dedicated e-commerce retailers; and international distributors. Direct-to-Consumer segment primarily comprises sales by Skechers directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including approximately 1,450 the Company-owned retail stores in formats consisting of concept, factory outlet and big box; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and hosted direct-to-consumer sales through marketplaces in select international markets.