Time Finance Hits £217 Million Lending Milestone and Drives 34% Profit Increase (Video)

In its latest trading update for the year ending 31 May 2025, Time Finance (LON:TIME) unveiled an 11% rise in revenue to £37 million alongside a remarkable 34% jump in profit before tax to £7.9 million, all while keeping credit risk stable. CEO Ed Rimmer celebrates the completion of a four-year strategy that has shifted the lending book decisively towards secure, asset-backed finance, setting the stage for an ambitious new three-year growth plan to scale the lending book beyond £300 million and refine its direct-to-market approach.

Time Finance is an AIM-listed specialist in arranging and providing tailored funding solutions for UK small and mid-sized businesses, with a particular focus on asset finance, invoice finance and asset-based lending.