Six Flags Entertainment Corpora – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 30.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Six Flags Entertainment Corpora with ticker code (SIX) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 40 and 24 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $31.90. Given that the stocks previous close was at $24.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $26.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2,026m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sixflags.com

The potential market cap would be $2,651m based on the market consensus.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. It operates parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.45, revenue per share of 16.1 and a 8.53% return on assets.

