Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Sirius Real Estate Ltd 52.3% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Sirius Real Estate Ltd with ticker (LON:SRE) now has a potential upside of 52.3% according to Jefferies.

SRE.L

Jefferies set a target price of 115 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sirius Real Estate Ltd share price of 76 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 52.3%. Trading has ranged between 73 (52 week low) and 102 (52 week high) with an average of 4,298,418 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,111,254,434.

Sirius Real Estate Limited is a property company that owns and operates branded business and industrial parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and the United Kingdom. Its portfolio consists of approximately 145 assets. The Company operates through two segments: Germany and the UK. Its Germany segment focuses on seven cities: Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich, Stuttgart, and other. Its Germany property include traditional business parks, modern business parks, and office buildings. The Company’s UK sites operate under the BizSpace brand. BizSpace provides a range of workshops and small industrial units for businesses needing space for light industrial work, such as manufacturing, repairing, and packing, or warehouse space to store stock. BizSpace caters to the office needs of SMEs, ranging from small units to larger units. BizSpace’s mixed sites combines workshop space and office space on site.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Sirius Real Estate Ltd 46.2% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Sirius Real Estate

    Sirius Real Estate expands Munich portfolio with €13.3M acquisition

    Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) expands its Munich presence with a €13.3M site acquisition, boosting development and tenant opportunities in a prime location.
    Sirius Real Estate

    Sirius Real Estate acquires £9m UK industrial park and strategic land parcel in Germany

    Sirius Real Estate expands in the UK and Germany with a £9.05M acquisition in Lancashire and a strategic land parcel purchase in Oberhausen.
    Sirius Real Estate

    Sirius Real Estate Ltd achieves 8.2% increase in overall rent roll

    Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) announces strong financial year results with 8.2% rent roll growth, focusing on occupancy and asset management.
    Sirius Real Estate

    Sirius Real Estate completes acquisitions worth over €100 million

    Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) completes acquisitions totalling over €100 million in Germany and the U. K., expanding its industrial portfolio significantly.
    Sirius Real Estate

    Sirius Real Estate disposes of Maintal industrial park at premium to book value

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.