Sirius Real Estate sells Pfungstadt for €30m, buys Lübeck Park

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE), the leading owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and the U.K., has notarised its first acquisition in Lübeck, north Germany, having agreed to purchase a multi-let business park for €12.67 million (total acquisition costs) representing a 7.9% EPRA Net Initial Yield. The Company has also agreed the sale of a business park in Pfungstadt on the outskirts of Frankfurt for €30 million, representing an approximate 9% premium to book value and representing an EPRA Net Initial Yield of 6.8%.

Lübeck business park sits on a 21,650 sqm plot and offers 14,810 sqm of lettable space comprising 67% production and warehouse facilities, with the balance dedicated to office. The park is 88% let to a range of businesses, has a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 4.9 years and produces a current rent roll of €1.05 million per annum. A further lease has already been agreed by Sirius and the current owner with an energy and mobility solutions business, that will take occupancy to above 95% when it completes in August and increase the annual rent roll to €1.13 million.

The existing tenant base is well-diversified, comprising established companies from a range of sectors, with three businesses in medical diagnostics, industrial manufacturing and food processing respectively, accounting for 72.1% of rental income. These large tenants are complemented by a number of smaller and medium sized occupiers.

The business park is well located in Lübeck’s main commercial area, a city with a population of around 220,000 and the second largest in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein. In close proximity to the A1 autobahn, one of Germany’s main motorways, it is approximately one hour from Hamburg, where the Company has around 92,000 sqm of space across four business parks. Lübeck is also home to Germany’s largest Baltic Sea port, handling over 25 million tonnes of cargo annually. It offers regular ferry and freight links to Sweden, Finland, and the Baltic states.

The city will also benefit from a €7.5 billion government infrastructure project. A 17.6 km tunnel beneath the Baltic Sea, set for completion in 2029, will bring Copenhagen within an hour’s drive of Lübeck. In addition, 88 km of new railway is being built between Lübeck and the Danish border via the tunnel. This will further integrate Lübeck into the trans-European transport network and improve access to northern markets.

Sirius’s multi-tenanted park in Pfungstadt has been notarised for sale to another real estate operator for €30 million, a 9% premium to book value and representing an EPRA Net Initial Yield of 6.8%. Located 50 km south of Frankfurt in the state of Hesse, the park has 33,452 sqm of lettable space which is 89% occupied by over 100 tenants. The Company acquired the park in July 2008 for €14.5 million (total acquisition costs). This sale is in line with Sirius’s strategy of recycling mature assets that have limited potential for future value creation and allows the Group to reinvest the proceeds in more value-accretive opportunities. The transaction is expected to complete in the final quarter of the current financial year.

Full Year Results

As a reminder, Sirius will announce results for the financial year ended 31 March 2025 on Monday, 2 June 2025, and will be hosting an accompanying in-person and a virtual webinar presentation for analysts and investors. Please use the contact email below if you wish to attend.

Andrew Coombs, Chief Executive Officer of Sirius Real Estate, commented: “These two transactions further progress our strategy of crystallising value from the sale of mature assets such as Pfungstadt and recycling capital into acquisitions where we have identified an opportunity to add value through our platform. In Lübeck we have acquired a well-located business park that generates strong cashflows from a diversified tenant base, comprising established companies from a range of sectors. Lübeck is a city that is not only a major trade and transport hub, served by one of Germany’s busiest ports, but it is also the beneficiary of a significant infrastructure project that will link it directly to Copenhagen and which is expected to bolster the local economy and drive demand for commercial space. Our strong balance sheet means we are well placed to continue to source and execute acquisitions from our pipeline at this opportune time in the market cycle.”