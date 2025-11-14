Simplify international finance with a single, centralised account

Follow us on:

Managing multiple bank accounts across currencies adds friction and cost to cross-border operations. The Finseta Multi-Currency Account provides a smarter way forward.

This IBAN-enabled platform allows businesses to hold, send, and receive funds in over 35 currencies from one centralised interface. With optimised FX rates and full visibility across currencies, treasury functions become more efficient and cost-effective.

With Finseta, you can:

  • Access IBAN-enabled accounts for global payments
  • Hold and manage funds in 35+ currencies
  • Gain better control over foreign exchange exposure
  • Streamline international treasury and simplify multi-currency management — all from a single account built for global business.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.

Latest Company News

Finseta Plc

Finseta agrees loan note conversion and revised terms with Chief Commercial Officer

Finseta has agreed to convert £200k of a £2m loan note held by Chief Commercial Officer Robert O’Brien into shares at 19p, a 35.7% premium to the latest closing price.
Finseta Plc

Finseta reports interim results with 16% revenue growth and strategic expansion

Finseta has announced its H1 2025 results, reporting revenue growth of 16% to £5.9m. The company expanded its customer base, gained regulatory approval in the UAE, and opened a new office in Canada.
Finseta

Finseta to announce interim results on 10 September 2025

Finseta plc, the AIM-listed foreign exchange and payments solutions company, will release its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on Wednesday 10 September 2025.
Finseta

Finseta reports 16% revenue rise to £5.9m in H1 2025

Finseta plc has delivered a 16% increase in revenue to £5.9m for the six months ended 30 June 2025, driven by active customers rising to 1,101.
Finseta

Finseta delivers strong 2024 results with revenue up 26%

Finseta plc announces strong growth in its 2024 final results, revealing a revenue increase of 26% and significant operational advancements, including new partnerships.
Finseta

Finseta to publish Final Results on 23 April 2025

Finseta plc (LON:FIN), a leading foreign exchange and payments solutions provider, will announce its final results for the year ended December 31, 2024, on April 23, 2025.

