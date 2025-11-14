Simplify international finance with a single, centralised account

Managing multiple bank accounts across currencies adds friction and cost to cross-border operations. The Finseta Multi-Currency Account provides a smarter way forward.

This IBAN-enabled platform allows businesses to hold, send, and receive funds in over 35 currencies from one centralised interface. With optimised FX rates and full visibility across currencies, treasury functions become more efficient and cost-effective.

With Finseta, you can:

Access IBAN-enabled accounts for global payments

Hold and manage funds in 35+ currencies

Gain better control over foreign exchange exposure

Streamline international treasury and simplify multi-currency management — all from a single account built for global business.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.