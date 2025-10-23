Follow us on:

Pound poised amid UK growth concerns and global dollar weakness

Finseta Plc

Having started the month with a retreat below the 1.35 mark, sterling advanced recently toward that level as market participants weighed signs of resilience against a backdrop of constrained momentum. The euro‑sterling pairing likewise improved, with the pound tracking higher around 1.15 against the euro.

The economy expanded by only 0.1 % in August, with July’s figure also revised down to 0.1 %, following a 0.4 % rise in June. That sequence signals a distinct loss of momentum. These data matter because they heighten the pressure on the government’s fiscal narrative ahead of the forthcoming budget, where fresh tax‐raising measures may be proposed to address mounting public finances.

The US federal government remains shut down, now marking the third‑longest such episode in history, with important data flows suspended. That disruption is denting confidence. At the same time concerns about the health of regional banks have resurfaced, with two institutions revealing significant losses tied to borrower exposures, prompting a broader sell‑off in banking stocks and reviving echoes of the 2008 financial crisis.

Meanwhile the euro has benefited from an unexpected political easing in France, where the government survived two no‑confidence votes and decided to delay pension reforms until after the 2027 presidential election.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.

