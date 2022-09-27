Silver Bullet Data Services Group report revenue growth up by 40 per cent

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc (Silverbullet) (LON:SBDS), a provider of digital transformation services and products, has announced interim results for the six months to 30 June 2022.

Financial Highlights

Six months to June 2022 Six months to June 2021 Revenue £2.33m £1.67m Gross Profit £1.63m £1.24m Headline Loss before tax* £3.40m £2.97m Reported Loss before tax £3.79m £3.93m Earnings Per Share (£0.27) (£0.44)

*Headline results are calculated before exceptional items and share option charges

Operational Highlights

· Revenue of £2.33 million, with revenue growth up by 40 per cent compared to H1 2021 and in line with management expectations. · 12 new multi-market services client wins in the period including Mars, Britbox and Entain Group. · Further consolidation of existing services clients with additional contract wins from Heineken, ITV and Channel 4. · Continued technical development and enhancement of ‘4D’, Silverbullet’s contextual insights and targeting platform, including enhancements of the programmatic video and YouTube offering in line with market demand. · Despite previous reported headwinds resulting from Google’s continued delays on cookie deprecation, 4D revenue growth is in line with management expectations and is driven by evolving client demands around consumer data privacy. Contextual managed services for 4D are in increasing demand to meet more complex data privacy client requirements. · Launch of a strategic partnership and entity with Making Science Group S.A., enabling access to new clients, services and Google ad tech and data products such as YouTube and DV360. · In June 2022 the Group secured additional funding of £4.6 million in order to bolster its balance sheet and support the growth of Silverbullet’s 4D product and sales.