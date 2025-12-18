Silicon Labs positioned to supply the infrastructure behind India’s digital grid

Silicon Labs has focused its entire business around wireless chips and software designed for devices that require low power, long range and reliable connectivity.

India’s national smart meter rollout has now passed 47.6 million installations, with over 200 million additional meters already sanctioned for deployment under government-backed programmes. These meters are the entry point into a fully digital electricity grid. Each one needs a communication system that can perform at scale, even in rural or high-density environments. This is where Silicon Labs has built a strong foothold.

Its wireless platforms are already being used in India’s metering infrastructure, particularly in deployments that require sub-GHz mesh or Wi-SUN protocols. These technologies are designed to support dense networks with long battery life and secure two-way communication, features that match the specific technical and regulatory needs of Indian utilities. The company has invested heavily in local compliance, software support and partner ecosystems, which makes it easier for utilities and system integrators to adopt its solutions at scale.

The national plan involves converting the entire electricity metering system to a digital model, which will span the next several years. Smart meters are also expected to expand into water and gas utilities, with similar performance requirements.

