Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

India’s distribution utilities navigate a turning point in metering and billing efficiency

CyanConnode

A major shift is underway in how Indian distribution utilities manage revenue collection, with prepaid smart metres being rolled out at scale across the country. Backed by central funding and clear targets, the push is reshaping how consumption is tracked and how payments are collected.

The initiative revolves around the rollout of smart metres under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in India, which counts a target of 250 million prepaid smart consumer metres during its current phase. The sanctioned outlay for smart‑metering alone is over ₹1,349 billion, while the broader distribution modernisation plan stands at around ₹3,030 billion over five years. As of late October 2025, over 43.8 million smart metres had been installed.

Early results are visible: average technical and commercial (AT&C) losses at the national level came down from 16.50 per cent in 2021‑22 to roughly 15.36 per cent in 2022‑23, before a slight rise to 16.12 per cent in 2023‑24. Collection efficiency slipped marginally from 97.56 per cent to 96.51 per cent in the same period, yet a considerable number of utilities achieved 99.5 per cent or more. At the same time, the gap between average cost of supply and average revenue realised (ACS‑ARR) narrowed from ₹0.59 per kWh in 2022‑23 to ₹0.39 per kWh in 2023‑24, reducing the cash gap from ₹826.65 billion to ₹578.54 billion.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode secures US$5.25m loan note

CyanConnode has signed a further US$5.25 million unsecured convertible loan note agreement with Smart Sustainability Solutions, a subsidiary of a publicly listed Abu Dhabi-based investment group.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode delivers 31% revenue growth, Goa project set to begin

CyanConnode has issued a trading update for H1 FY2026, reporting a 31% increase in revenue to £7.4 million, supported by strong progress across 17 smart metering projects in India.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode secures £1.2m follow-on order for in MENA region

CyanConnode has received a follow-on order worth over AED 5.8 million (£1.2m) for cellular gateways in the MENA region. The contract supports a multi-year smart metering rollout, with delivery scheduled by 31 March 2026.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode posts Annual Report and confirms AGM details

CyanConnode has posted its Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM to shareholders requesting a hard copy. The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 21 August 2025 at Panmure Liberum, London.
CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode triples order book to £180m as Q1 FY26 shipments jump over 3x

CyanConnode grew its contracted order book from £50m to £180m and secured a c.£70m Goa AMISP contract. Gross margin rose to 35%, and Q1 FY26 module shipments climbed to 568,000 from 170,000, signalling renewed deployment momentum.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode fully funds Goa smart metering contract

CyanConnode has secured full external funding for its Goa smart metering project, preserving its balance sheet and enabling rapid delivery. A further US$7.5 million convertible loan note strengthens working capital as it targets India’s national rollout.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple