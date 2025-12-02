Follow us on:

India is turning its power grid into a digital operating system

CyanConnode

India’s power grid is undergoing a large-scale digital upgrade aimed at improving control, reliability and efficiency. The focus is on how electricity is tracked and managed across the entire network. This includes the rollout of over 250 million smart meters, real-time monitoring tools, and automated control systems being deployed in both urban and rural areas.

India’s grid was built for predictable, centralised supply. That model breaks down as more solar and wind come online, and as millions of consumers begin feeding energy back into the system. The new infrastructure allows utilities to see where power is flowing, adjust usage patterns, and detect problems before they become outages.

Digital infrastructure changes how generation assets are used and priced. It lowers losses, reduces downtime, and supports more efficient load balancing. This makes renewable projects more bankable and storage projects more viable. It also strengthens the case for electric mobility and distributed energy models.

Smart meter installations have accelerated, distribution automation is expanding, and system-level integration is becoming more standardised.

