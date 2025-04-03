Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Quadrise Signs Key Agreement as MSC Trial Nears – Shore Capital

Quadrise plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED) has taken another significant step forward in its journey towards cleaner and more efficient maritime fuels, signing a Services Supply Agreement with MAC2 in preparation for upcoming trials with MSC, the world’s largest container shipping line. These eagerly anticipated trials, scheduled to begin in Q2 2025 aboard the MSC Leandra V, mark a pivotal moment in the company’s commercial progress.

The trials will initially involve a Proof of Concept phase before transitioning into baseline performance testing and a substantial 4,000 hours of operational use over six to eight months. They are part of a broader ambition to permanently supply Quadrise’s proprietary MSAR and bioMSAR bunker fuels through the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, utilising MAC2’s infrastructure.

Encouragingly, the surrounding bilateral agreements continue to advance smoothly. This includes a toll manufacturing arrangement between Quadrise and Cargill, ensuring fuel production is secured ahead of the trial phase.

Tom Fraine, CFA, Research Analyst at Shore Capital, emphasised the potential magnitude of this opportunity:
“We believe the opportunity with MSC alone could be huge relative to Quadrise’s current enterprise value, noting that MSC currently consumes close to 10m tonnes of fuel oil annually and we believe Quadrise could charge c.$50 per tonne for the use of its technology.”

This announcement follows a wave of positive developments for Quadrise, including a significant rally in its share price—up more than 185% since the company’s AGM update in November. Previous updates in March also highlighted strategic progress, including collaboration with an Australian-based sustainable fuels partner.

On a Final Note
Quadrise’s latest agreement adds further credibility and momentum to its drive for commercial-scale deployment. With trials on track and strategic partnerships in place, the months ahead promise to be transformative for the company as it eyes a leading role in the transition to sustainable maritime fuels.

Share on:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Quadrise plc

    Quadrise partners with MAC2 for marine fuel trials

    Quadrise Plc partners with MAC2 Solutions to advance marine fuel trials using innovative MSAR® and bioMSAR™ technologies, set to begin in Q2 2025.
    Quadrise plc

    Quadrise Charts a Confident Course Towards Clean Marine Fuel – Shore Capital

    Quadrise Plc (LON:QED) is poised to lead the decarbonisation effort with innovative fuel technologies and global partnerships, backed by strong financial growth and trial developments.
    Quadrise plc

    Quadrise signs JDA with sustainable fuels pioneers Licella

    Quadrise Plc has forged a significant partnership with Licella Holdings to develop advanced biofuels from biomass, promoting cleaner, sustainable marine energy solutions.
    Quadrise plc

    Quadrise reports financial growth and decarbonisation progress

    Quadrise Plc (LON:QED) unveils its interim results for H2 2024, revealing financial updates and strategic developments in clean fuel technology for shipping.
    Quadrise plc

    Quadrise appoints Dr Linda Sorensen as Head of Marine

    Quadrise Plc has appointed Dr. Linda Sorensen as Head of Marine to boost its marine business and drive sustainable solutions in the maritime industry.
    Quadrise plc

    Quadrise Secures First Revenues and Strengthens Commercial Momentum – VSA Capital

    Quadrise Plc (LSE: QED) is poised for growth with new revenue streams and a successful £6.53M fundraising, driving key commercial projects globally.

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.