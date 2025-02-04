Follow us on:

Severn Trent Plc Senior Independent NED Kevin Beeston to retire from Board

Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has announced that Kevin Beeston, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit and Risk, Nominations, Remuneration and Treasury Committees, will retire from the Board on 30 April 2025 having served on the Board for nine years. 

Commenting on Kevin’s retirement, Christine Hodgson, Chair, said, “I would like to express our sincere thanks to Kevin for his invaluable contribution throughout his tenure on the Board, in particular as Senior Independent Director.  Kevin’s expertise, professionalism, and unwavering dedication have been a tremendous asset to the Company.  Over the past nine years, he has significantly helped to shape the direction and success of Severn Trent.  We are immensely grateful for his service and wish Kevin all the very best.”

The Board of Severn Trent Plc also announces that Nicholas (Nick) Hampton has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 4 April 2025.  Nick has been appointed as a member of the Audit and Risk, Nominations, Remuneration and Treasury Committees.  Nick will succeed Kevin Beeston as Senior Independent Director on 1 May 2025.  Nick has also been appointed to the Board of Severn Trent Water Limited.

Nick is currently Chief Executive Officer of Tate & Lyle Plc, a position to which he was appointed in 2018 having served as Chief Financial Officer since 2014.  Prior to joining Tate & Lyle Plc, Nick held a number of senior financial, commercial and operational roles at PepsiCo Inc., covering the UK and Ireland, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. 

Nick brings to the Board extensive experience in general management, finance, investor relations, strategy and M&A, information systems and procurement.  Nick also has significant Non-Executive experience and he is currently Senior Independent Director of Great Portland Estates Plc, where he has served on the Board since October 2016.

Commenting on the appointment, Christine Hodgson, Chair, said, “On behalf of the entire Board, I look forward to welcoming Nick to Severn Trent.  Nick’s strong Non-Executive and Senior Independent Director experience and commercial acumen will help to ensure that we continue to grow the Group in a successful and sustainable way, and support continued delivery for our customers, shareholders, employees, and the communities we serve.”

Nick Hampton said, “I am delighted to have been appointed as a Director of Severn Trent.  I look forward to joining the Board and working with a sector-leading team of colleagues to build upon the strong performance achieved in AMP7, and to ensure that Severn Trent continues to deliver outstanding services for its customers and wider stakeholders.”

