Serinus Energy Incorporation of New Gas Trading Subsidiary

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX, WSE:SEN) has announced that it has incorporated a new gas trading subsidiary, Serinus Energy Romania Trading S.r.l. The subsidiary will initially trade the Company’s Romanian gas production not committed under its marketing agreement with Vitol into the Romanian market.

Serinus Energy Romania Trading S.r.l has been created to allow our licenced gas traders to directly access the Romanian gas market and to capture the full value of gas prices in Romania. Serinus Energy Romania Trading S.r.l will be fully licenced by the Autoritatea Nationala de Regemenatre in domeniul Energiei, the Romanian energy regulator, and is able to trade Serinus’ gas production as well as third-party gas.

Serinus Energy plc is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.