Serinus Energy further cash flows boosted market prices and independent gas trading

Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) is the topic of conversation when DirectorsTalk caught up with Daniel Slater, Analyst at Arden Partners to discuss its interim results for the three months ended 31st March 2022.

Serinus Energy published its Q1 2022 results, what were the key takeaways in your view?

Alongside the further cash flows generated, we thought that the Romania gas prices realised, which have been boosted by both underlying market prices and the company’s independent gas trading activities, alongside the stabilisation in production on the back of the compression installations in Romania, were particular positives, and likely to continue providing benefit for the company going forward.

How do you view the outlook for the company?

We are about to enter a busy work programme period for Serinus, with the ESP installation in the W-1 well and then workover of the N-2 well on Sabria in Tunisia, alongside the three-well drilling programme in Romania. All of these work programme items have the potential to add to production volumes, building on the current stable base and helping augment cash flows under the current high oil and gas price environment. We look forward to further news on this important programme.

Serinus Energy plc (LON SENX) is an international oil company with operations in Romania and Tunisia. The focus of the Company is to enhance shareholder value by growing oil and gas production through the efficient allocation of capital.

Through their large and extensive land base, the Company has identified a significant future opportunity set that provides growth beyond its existing production and development projects.

