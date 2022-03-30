Twitter
Serinus Energy CEO Jeffrey Auld purchases more shares in the company

Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) has been informed that Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased on the 29th March 2022 an aggregate of 402,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at an average price of 1.724 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the purchase, Mr. Auld’s total shareholding in the Company comprises 3,908,752 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.3427% per cent of the Issued Share Capital of the Company.

About Serinus

Serinus Energy is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

