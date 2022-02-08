Serinus Energy begins 105 kilometre 2D acquisition program in Romania

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX, WSE:SEN), has today announced it has commenced a 105 kilometre 2D acquisition program in Romania. The data acquisition is planned to be carried out over 10 days. Subsequently, the data will be sent for processing and AVO analysis.

This seismic program is being shot to the north of the Moftinu gas field, providing additional seismic coverage over the Company’s highest ranked exploration prospects. The goal of the program is to augment existing legacy 2D seismic in the area and infill the existing coverage. Once the data has been processed, the Company expects that this new seismic data will de-risk these identified prospects and allow the Company to select the optimum drilling locations for the upcoming 2022 three-well drilling program to be commenced in Q3 2022.

Competent Persons Statement

In accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies, the technical information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Stuart Morrison, Chief Operating Officer of Serinus Energy plc. Mr. Morrison is a qualified person as defined in the London Stock Exchange’s Guidance Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies and has the necessary professional and technical competencies to conduct petroleum operations. Mr. Morrison has a Bachelor of Science (First Class Honours) Degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Engineering Degree in Petroleum Engineering, both from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh. Mr. Morrison has over 34 years of oil and gas industry operational experience in numerous senior management roles.

Serinus Energy is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.