Sealed Air Corporation Share Price Target ‘$41.36’, now 21.7% Upside Potential

Sealed Air Corporation which can be found using ticker (SEE) have now 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $54.00 and $33.00 with the average share target price sitting at $41.36. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $33.98 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 21.7%. The day 50 moving average is $35.55 while the 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of 4.99B. The stock price is currently at: $34.22 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,069,066,921 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.63, revenue per share of $37.15 and a 6.91% return on assets.

Seeing Machines Limited is an Australia-based company that is engaged in providing operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport and aviation industries. The Company is focused on developing, selling and licensing products, services and technology to detect and manage driver fatigue and distraction, including continued market development to secure sustainable channels to market for the product. The Company operates through two segments: OEM and Aftermarket. The Company’s OEM segment includes the automotive and aviation business. Its Aftermarket segment includes fleet and off-road business units. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Seeing Machines Incorporated, Seeing Machines Executive Share Plan Pty Ltd, Seeing Machines Share Plans Trust, Seeing Machines (Sales) Pty Ltd, Fovio Pty Limited, Fovio Incorporated, Seeing Machines (UK) Ltd, Seeing Machines Japan Ltd and Seeing Machines Germany.