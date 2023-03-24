Seagate Technology Holdings PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC with ticker code (STX) now have 18 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 82 and 35 with the average target price sitting at $67.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $60.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $64.84 while the 200 day moving average is $64.12. The market cap for the company is $12,719m. Visit the company website at: https://www.seagate.com

The potential market cap would be $14,151m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives. The company also offers legacy applications comprising Mission Critical HDDs and SSDs; external storage solutions under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie brand name; desktop drives; notebook drives, DVR HDDs, and gaming SSDs. In addition, it provides Lyve edge-to-cloud mass capacity platform. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology Holdings plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.51% with the ex dividend date set at 21-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.84, revenue per share of 44.22 and a 5.99% return on assets.