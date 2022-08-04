Twitter
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust share price up today

Share price

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON: SMT) is a publicly traded investment trust. It invests globally, looking for strong businesses with above-average returns. Scottish Mortgage is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Limited, the Edinburgh-based investment management partnership.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust share price is up 2.18% at the time of writing (12.45pm 04/08/22)
The company opened on 898.4 GBX, its 52 week low is 670.5 GBX while the 52 week high is 1,568.5 GBX.
Market cap is 13.18B.

