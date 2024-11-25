Follow us on:

Schroders plc 3.8% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings
Schroders plc with ticker (LON:SDR) now has a potential upside of 3.8% according to RBC Capital Markets.

RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 330 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Schroders plc share price of 318 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 3.8%. Trading has ranged between 299 (52 week low) and 448 (52 week high) with an average of 2,784,300 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,116,713,255.

Schroders plc is a United Kingdom-based investment management company. The Company offers active asset management, advisory and wealth management services to individuals, family offices and charities. It operates through two segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment principally comprises investment management, including advisory services in respect of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and private assets and alternative products. The Wealth Management segment principally comprises investment management, wealth planning and financial advice, platform services and banking services. Its clients include individuals who invest directly and those who invest through businesses or financial advisers. The Company also serves the investment needs of institutions like insurance companies, pension funds, charities, sovereign wealth funds and fund platforms. It has operations in 38 locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.



