Schroders hosts Investor Day highlighting growth plans for Schroders Capital

Schroders

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) will host an investor day in person and online for institutional investors and sell-side analysts, starting at 10am GMT today, 2 December 2025, focused on the growth potential of our specialist private markets business, Schroders Capital. A link to register for the webcast is available on the Schroders website, where the materials will be made available shortly before the presentation starts.

The session will be introduced by Group Chief Executive Richard Oldfield and hosted by Schroders Capital CEO Georg Wunderlin. A series of presentations from the Schroders Capital management team will showcase the business’ track record and provide more detail on the strengths and differentiating characteristics of its four pillars: Private Equity, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Private Debt and Credit Alternatives. The session will conclude with Q&A and an opportunity to meet with the team over lunch.

Compared to standalone listed private markets managers1, Schroders Capital ranks sixth largest in Europe by assets under management (AUM), reaching AUM of £72.8 billion as at 31 October 2025 (30 June 2025: £71.0 billion), with a gross fundraising rate of 17%2.

The event will outline how Schroders Capital has reached critical size thresholds in mid-market, high-growth thematic specialisms and highlight our innovation in the Wealth and Defined Contribution channels as a result of our solutions expertise.

The build out of a dedicated Schroders Capital Business Development Team, now 40 people strong, together with the Group’s commitment to deploy up to £500 million of seed capital and co-investment, and its global distribution strengths, mean we are well positioned to capture increasing client demand in private markets and our share of the rapid growth anticipated over the coming years.

We have high conviction in Schroders Capital’s ability to achieve £20 billion of cumulative net new business between 2025 and 2027, resulting in £100 billion of AUM by the end of 20273.

No new material information will be delivered during the event. The materials used in the presentations and a video replay of the event will be made available via the Schroders’ investor relations results library.

1 Excludes hedge funds.

2 Annualised fundraising rate as at H1 2025.

3 Assumes 4% annual market growth on fee paying AUM, normal market conditions and constant FX rates.

