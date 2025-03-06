Schroders Plc reports changes to Board

Schroders Plc (LON:SDR) has announced that Deborah Waterhouse, having served on the Board for six years, has decided not to stand for re-election at our Annual General Meeting on 1 May 2025 to focus on the demands of her role at GSK plc. Deborah will therefore step down from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM.

The Company is also announcing that Ian King will step down from the role of Senior Independent Director and will be succeeded by Iain Mackay with effect from the conclusion of the AGM on 1 May 2025. Ian King will remain an independent non-executive Director of the Company and will serve as a member of the Nomination and Governance and Remuneration Committees, as well as continuing in his role as the designated non-executive Director responsible for engagement with the workforce.

Iain Mackay has been an independent non-executive Director of the Company since January 2024 and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee since April 2024. He is also a member of the Nomination and Governance Committee.

Elizabeth Corley, Chair of Schroders, said: “Deborah’s insights and challenge have been of huge benefit to the Board and I would like to thank her for the contribution she has made to the Board, and also as a member of both the Audit and Risk, and Remuneration Committees. I would also like to extend my thanks to Ian King for his unwavering support in his role as Senior Independent Director. Iain Mackay’s prior experience makes him ideally qualified to assume the position of Senior Independent Director.”