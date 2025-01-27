Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Plc appoints Nicky Richards as independent non-executive Director

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) has announce the appointment of Nicky Richards as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 27 January 2025. Ms Richards will also be a member of the Audit and Risk, Nomination and Management Engagement Committees.

Ms Richards spent 20 years of her executive career at Schroders, including five years as Head of Equities.  Ms Richards left Schroders in December 2019.  She also spent four years as Group Chief Investment Officer at Fidelity International.

Ms Richards is currently a non-executive Director of The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited and until November 2024 was a non-executive Director of RWC Partners Limited (Redwheel).  She is also a member of the Investment Sub-Committee of King’s College London, which oversees the University’s investment policy and processes.

James Williams, Chairman of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc, said:

The Directors are delighted to welcome Nicky to the Board.  She brings to the Company considerable investment management experience, from senior positions at both Schroders and Fidelity. The Board very much looks forward to working with Nicky.”

Ms Richards holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and History from Anglia Ruskin University and is an Associate of the CFA.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Schroder Fund

    Schroder AsiaPacific Fund declare dividend increase of 23.7%

    SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

    Schroder AsiaPacific Fund PLC Marginal outperformance was driven by stock selection

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.