Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Plc appoints Nicky Richards as independent non-executive Director

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) has announce the appointment of Nicky Richards as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 27 January 2025. Ms Richards will also be a member of the Audit and Risk, Nomination and Management Engagement Committees.

Ms Richards spent 20 years of her executive career at Schroders, including five years as Head of Equities. Ms Richards left Schroders in December 2019. She also spent four years as Group Chief Investment Officer at Fidelity International.

Ms Richards is currently a non-executive Director of The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited and until November 2024 was a non-executive Director of RWC Partners Limited (Redwheel). She is also a member of the Investment Sub-Committee of King’s College London, which oversees the University’s investment policy and processes.

James Williams, Chairman of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc, said: “The Directors are delighted to welcome Nicky to the Board. She brings to the Company considerable investment management experience, from senior positions at both Schroders and Fidelity. The Board very much looks forward to working with Nicky.” Ms Richards holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and History from Anglia Ruskin University and is an Associate of the CFA.