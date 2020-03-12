Savills acquire project management firm Macro Consultants LLC

Savills plc (LON:SVS), the international real estate advisor, has today announced the acquisition of Macro Consultants LLC, a leading project management firm in North America. The acquisition completed on 11 March 2020 and is part of the firm’s strategy of expanding the complementary real estate consultancy services offered by Savills US and its other businesses around the world.

Macro was founded in 1993. The business employs more than 90 staff located in offices across New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C, Denver and Philadelphia. The firm provides advice on budget, design and execution of a wide range of capital projects, including relocations, expansions and modernisations for clients ranging from not for profit organisations to Fortune 100 companies and will be integrated with Savills existing 50s-strong project management team.

