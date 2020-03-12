Don't Miss
Home » News » FTSE 250 » Savills acquire project management firm Macro Consultants LLC
Property

Savills acquire project management firm Macro Consultants LLC

Savills plc (LON:SVS), the international real estate advisor, has today announced the acquisition of Macro Consultants LLC, a leading project management firm in North America. The acquisition completed on 11 March 2020 and is part of the firm’s strategy of expanding the complementary real estate consultancy services offered by Savills US and its other businesses around the world.

Macro was founded in 1993.  The business employs more than 90 staff located in offices across New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C, Denver and Philadelphia.  The firm provides advice on budget, design and execution of a wide range of capital projects, including relocations, expansions and modernisations for clients ranging from not for profit organisations to Fortune 100 companies and will be integrated with Savills existing 50s-strong project management team.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.