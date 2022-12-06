Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Saietta Group appoint Devyani Vaishampayan as a Non-Executive Director

Saietta Group plc

Saietta Group plc (LON:SED), the multi-national business which designs, engineers and manufactures complete Light-duty and Heavy-duty e-drive systems for electric vehicle, has announced the appointment of Devyani Vaishampayan as a Non-Executive Director. Devyani has over 35 years of executive experience as a Board Director and Senior Executive in international and multi-sector listed companies with particular responsibilities for Human Resources, including a wealth of experience in leading large, diverse and multibillion complex organisations through transformational change.

As a Thought Leader, Devyani speaks regularly at global forums on varied topics such as the Board’s responsibility around culture; ESG; the impact of Artificial Intelligence and Digital on the Future of Work; Change and Transformation; and Leadership and Diversity.

Devyani is currently Audit Chair and Non-Executive Director at Norman Broadbent Plc and an Independent Board Director at the Law Society.

Devyani is a trained Behavioural Scientist, holding a BSc in Physics and Electronics and an MBA from Bombay University and a Chevening Scholar at Leeds University.

Anthony Gott, Executive Chairman of Saietta Group, commented:

“The Board is delighted that Devyani has agreed to join Saietta. Her wealth of Board experience across HR strategy, risk, performance and organisational development overseeing international businesses undergoing rapid growth will be invaluable to the Company as we enter the exciting and transformative next chapter in our evolution.”

Further Information

Devyani Himanshu Vaishampayan (nee Padalkar), aged 58, holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships or partnershipsPrevious directorships or partnerships
Norman Broadbent PLCThe British Quality Foundation
The Law Society
