Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Sage Group performed strongly in the first nine months of the year

Accounting software

Sage Group plc (LON:SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, has issued a trading update for the nine months ended 30 June 2022.

Organic Revenue PerformanceQ3 22 YTDQ3 21 YTDGrowth YTD
    
Revenue by Category    
Recurring Revenue£1,330m£1,223m+£107m+9%
Other Revenue (SSRS)£82m£109m-£27m-25%
Organic Total Revenue£1,412m£1,332m+£80m+6%
    
Portfolio View of Recurring Revenue    
Future Sage Business Cloud Opportunity£1,226m£1,107m+£119m+11%
       of which Sage Business Cloud£886m£736m+£150m+20%
Non-Sage Business Cloud£104m£116m-£12m-11%
Recurring Revenue£1,330m£1,223m+£107m+9%


Recurring revenue for the first nine months of the year increased by 9% to £1,330m, driven by a 20% rise in Sage Business Cloud revenue to £886m. Software subscription revenue grew by 14% to £1,051m (Q3 21 YTD: £922m), resulting in subscription penetration of 75% (Q3 21: 69%).

Regionally, North America achieved recurring revenue growth of 13% to £557m (Q3 21 YTD: £493m), with a strong performance from Sage Intacct alongside growth in cloud connected products. In Northern Europe recurring revenue grew by 7% to £311m (Q3 21 YTD: £291m), driven by continued success in cloud native solutions including Sage Accounting, Sage Intacct and Sage HR, supported by growth in Sage 50 cloud connected. In International, recurring revenue increased by 5% to £462m (Q3 21 YTD: £439m), with growth across the Sage Business Cloud portfolio. 

In terms of the portfolio view of recurring revenue, the Future Sage Business Cloud Opportunity (products within, or to be migrated to, Sage Business Cloud) increased by 11% to £1,226m. This was driven by strong growth in cloud native recurring revenue of 42% to £297m (Q3 21 YTD: £209m) primarily through new customer acquisition, together with further growth in the cloud connected portfolio supported by progress in migrations. Sage Business Cloud penetration increased to 72% (Q3 21: 67%).

In the third quarter, recurring revenue grew by 10% to £464m (Q3 21: £423m), with growth accelerating as the year has progressed, supported by continued investment in sales, marketing and innovation.

Other revenue (SSRS) decreased by 25% to £82m in the first nine months of the year and by 25% to £24m (Q3 21: £32m) in the third quarter, in line with our strategy to transition away from licence sales and professional services implementations.

Total Group revenue increased by 6% to £1,412m in the first nine months of the year, and by 7% to £488m (Q3 21: £456m) in the third quarter.

Outlook

Following a strong performance in the third quarter, we now expect organic recurring revenue growth for FY22 to be towards the top end of our guidance range of 8% to 9%. The Group’s guidance across other metrics remains unchanged.

Foreign exchange

Sterling has weakened against the US dollar but strengthened against the Euro, leading to a slight exchange rate tailwind in the first nine months of the year.

Analyst and investor conference call

Jonathan Howell will host a webcast and conference call today at 8.30am UK time. The webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m5fxihqq. To join the conference call, please register via: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbacac033b69c40baabd2b03e15df7835.

Jonathan Howell, Chief Financial Officer, commented:

“Sage has performed strongly in the first nine months of the year, with momentum continuing to build, as more businesses choose Sage Business Cloud solutions to support their digital transformation.  As a result, we now expect organic recurring revenue growth for FY22 to be towards the top end of our guidance range of 8% to 9%.  While we are mindful of broader macroeconomic trends, I am confident that continued delivery against our strategic priorities will ensure Sage remains well-positioned for the future.”

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.