Sage Group enters into agreement for the sale of its Brazilian business

In its full year results announcement on 20 November 2019, Sage Group PLC (LON:SGE) announced that it was holding its Brazilian business for sale. Sage today announced that, following an auction process, it has entered into an agreement for the sale of its Brazilian business to local management.

This divestiture is part of Sage Group’s strategy to focus on subscription software solutions that are in or have a pathway to the Sage Business Cloud.

For the year ended 30 September 2019, this business achieved revenue of £53m (FY18: £54m) and operating profit of £2m (FY18: loss of £7m). The sale consideration is approximately £1m payable on completion, plus deferred consideration of up to £9m. Sage expects to report a statutory non-cash loss on disposal of £15m on completion, of which £11m reflects the reclassification of foreign exchange losses from other comprehensive income to the income statement.

The transaction is expected to complete within the next two months.

