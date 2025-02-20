Follow us on:

Safestore Holdings Plc reports improving LFL growth across all markets

Safestore Holdings plc

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) has announced its first quarter trading update for the period 1 November 2024 to 31 January 2025.

Key Measures – Total     Q1 20251Q1 2024ChangeChangeCER2
Group 
Revenue (£’m)56.755.32.6%3.5%
Closing Occupancy (let sq ft – million)36.366.114.1%
Closing Occupancy (% of MLA)71.5%74.3%(2.8ppt)
Maximum Lettable Area (sq ft – million) 48.908.218.2%
Average Storage Rate (£)29.7630.06(1.0%)0.0%
REVPAF (£)525.6326.83(4.5%)(3.7%)
Key Measures – Like-For-Like6     Q1 2025Q1 2024ChangeChangeCER
Group 
Revenue (£’m)55.854.81.7%2.9%
Closing Occupancy (let sq ft – million)6.256.112.3%
Closing Occupancy (% of MLA)75.9%74.5%1.4ppt
Average Occupancy (let sq ft – million)6.236.131.6%
Maximum Lettable Area (MLA)8.238.200.3%
Average Storage Rate (£)29.8830.07(0.6%)0.4%
REVPAF (£)26.9426.631.2%2.2%

Highlights

·     Group revenue for the quarter in CER increased 3.5% year on year with contribution from both LFL and new stores

·     Like-for-like Group revenue for the quarter in CER up 2.9%

·     Like-for-like UK revenue for the quarter up 1.2%

·     Like-for-like average rate for the quarter up 0.4% in CER

·     Like-for-like closing occupancy at 75.9% (FY 2024: 74.5%)

·     Opening of six new stores and one extension during Q1 2025 adding 304,100 sq ft of MLA

·     Group Property Pipeline of 1.30m sq ft representing 14.6% of the portfolio as at 31 January 2025

Frederic Vecchioli, Safestore Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We have delivered improving revenue growth in all markets in the first quarter.

In particular, we are pleased to see like-for-like occupancy in the UK continuing the improving trajectory we saw in the second half of last year led by strong domestic demand with space occupied by these customers closing the quarter 7.3% ahead of last year.

In addition, we have seen strong growth levels in Expansion markets delivering a 30.6% increase in revenue in the quarter, with all countries contributing, demonstrating the opportunity from our new, stabilising and mature like-for-like stores in these markets.

We continue to make progress in opening our pipeline of stores in line with the programme we disclosed in January with six new stores and an extension opening in the quarter, adding over 300,000 sq ft of MLA to the portfolio. Our future development pipeline includes a further seven stores projected to open this year, with a total 8% increase in MLA projected for the year.

Whilst there remain macroeconomic uncertainties, we are confident of the position of the Group to realise the opportunities for growth across our markets from both our existing portfolio and our development pipeline.”

Trading Performance

Total Group

Revenue (millions)Q1 2025Q1 2024ChangeChangeCER 
Group (GBP)£56.7£55.32.6%3.5%
UK (GBP)£41.0£40.41.4%
Paris (EUR)€12.9€12.62.3%
Expansion markets (EUR) 7 €5.9€4.530.6%
Average Rate (per sq ft)Q1
2025		Q1
2024		ChangeChangeCER 
Group (GBP)£29.76£30.06(1.0%)0.0%
UK (GBP)£30.17£30.23(0.2%)
Paris (EUR)€42.13€41.421.7%
Expansion markets (EUR)€23.85€22.605.5%
REVPAF (per sq ft)Q1
2025		Q1
2024		ChangeChangeCER 
Group (GBP)£25.63£26.83(4.5%)(3.7%)
UK (GBP) £27.40£27.94(1.6%)
Paris (EUR)€35.78€36.82(2.8%)
Expansion markets (EUR) €16.75€17.17(2.5%)
Closing Occupancy (million sq ft)Q1
2025		Q1
2024		Change 
Group6.366.114.1%
UK4.454.313.2%
Paris1.111.110.0%
Expansion markets0.800.6916.8%
Closing Occupancy (% of MLA)Q1
2025		Q1
2024		Change 
Group71.5%74.3%(2.8ppt)
UK74.4%74.4%0.0ppt
Paris77.0%81.5%(4.5ppt)
Expansion markets54.1%64.6%(10.5ppt)
MLA (million sq ft)Q1
2025		Q1
2024		Change 
Group8.908.218.2%
UK5.985.803.1%
Paris1.441.365.7%
Expansion markets1.481.0539.4%

Like-for-like

Revenue (millions)Q1 2025Q1 2024Change
Group (GBP at CER)£56.3£54.82.9%
UK (GBP)£40.4£40.01.2%
Paris (EUR)€12.8€12.61.7%
Expansion markets (EUR) €5.6€4.522.9%
Average Rate (per sq ft)Q1
2025		Q1
2024		Change
Group (GBP at CER)£30.20£30.070.4%
UK (GBP)£30.16£30.23(0.2%)
Paris (EUR)€42.37€41.422.3%
Expansion markets (EUR)€24.31€22.627.4%
REVPAF (per sq ft)Q1
2025		Q1
2024		Change
Group (GBP at CER)£27.21£26.632.2%
UK (GBP) £27.72£27.560.6%
Paris (EUR)€37.01€36.820.5%
Expansion markets (EUR) €21.10€17.2122.6%
Closing Occupancy (million sq ft)Q1
2025		Q1
2024		Change
Group6.256.112.3%
UK4.414.312.1%
Paris1.101.11(1.2%)
Expansion markets0.750.699.3%
Closing Occupancy (% of MLA)Q1
2025		Q1
2024		Change
Group75.9%74.5%1.4ppt
UK76.1%74.6%1.5ppt
Paris79.2%81.5%(2.3ppt)
Expansion markets70.7%64.7%6.0ppt
MLA (million sq ft)Q1
2025		Q1
2024		Change
Group8.238.200.3%
UK5.795.790.0%
Paris1.381.361.7%
Expansion markets1.051.050.0%

UK

Trading performance in the UK continued to improve in Q1 2025 with like-for-like revenue up 1.2% year on year. This was driven by stable average rates, down 0.2%, with an improvement in occupancy which closed the quarter 2.1% higher than prior year.

The like-for-like occupancy position reflects a continuation of the steadily improving trajectory seen through the second half of FY 2024. This positive momentum is driven by increasing domestic demand, with space occupied by these customers increasing 7.3% year on year (FY 2024: 4.3% increase).

Partially offsetting the strong domestic occupancy, demand from business customers remained soft, with a 4.4% year on year decline in occupied space year on year (FY 2024: 6.0% decline), but is showing signs of stabilisation. In order for us to better serve our changing customer base, we are continuing with our programme of partitioning larger units, over 250 sq ft, into smaller ones.

Total revenue in the UK also has the benefit of an additional £0.6m income from newly opened stores and extensions. REVPAF for all stores declined by 1.6% year on year which reflects the opening of new space yet to fully fill; on a like-for-like basis REVPAF grew 0.6%.

Paris

In Q1 2025, like-for-like revenue grew 1.7%. The growth in the quarter continues to be driven by improving rental rates which were up 2.3% year on year offset by a 1.2% year on year decline in closing occupancy.

Expansion markets

Overall expansion markets delivered 22.9% like-for-like revenue growth in Q1 2025 with positive momentum in all markets.

In Q1 2025 like-for-like growth in Spain of 32.6% was driven by improvement in occupancy, supported by immature stores moving towards stabilisation. In the Netherlands, like-for-like growth was 13.2% led by increased rental rates and with the support of closing occupancy 3.6% higher than last year. Like-for-like revenue in Belgium grew 19.9% in the quarter where we continue to see strong increases in both rental rates and occupancy levels.

In addition, new stores and expansions contributed an additional €0.3 million in revenue in the quarter, taking total revenue year on year growth to 30.6% for the quarter.

Acquisitions

In Q1 2025, we entered into a 50/50 joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate to acquire the Italian self-storage provider EasyBox for €175m. This consists of ten complete stores and two turn-key developments across Italy’s main economic regions, with a total MLA of 780,000 sq ft. The Italian market holds the potential for strong growth with low levels of self-storage supply at just 0.03 sq ft of space per capita and a number of wealthy, densely populated urban areas.

Openings

In Q1 2025 we completed the development of six new stores alongside one extension, adding 304,100 sq ft of MLA to the Group.

Opened Q1 2025

 FH/LHMLAType
New Developments   
London – Lea BridgeFH80.9New Build
London – WaltonFH20.7Conversion
Madrid – North East (Barajas)FH57.2Conversion
Madrid – South West (Carabanchel)FH45.4Conversion
Barcelona – Central 2 (Manso)LH20.0Conversion
PamplonaFH64.5Conversion
Extensions
Paris – PyrénéesLH15.4Extension
Total opened in Q1 2025304.1 

Pipeline

Safestore have a total pipeline of 24 developments and extensions opening in the remainder of FY 2025 and beyond which is expected to add a total of 1.30 million sq ft, representing 14.6% of portfolio MLA as at end of Q1.

There is a pipeline of seven stores with 378,800 sq ft of MLA projected to be opening during the remainder of FY 2025. This brings a total additional MLA projected to be delivered in FY 2025 to 682,900 sq ft.

Remaining 2025 Opening (all New Developments)

 FH/LHMLATypeStatus
Paris – East 1 (Noisy-le-Grand)FH60.0ConversionC, UC
Paris – West 3 (Mantes-Buchelay)FH58.0New BuildC, UC
Paris – North West 1 (Taverny)FH54.0ConversionC, UC
Paris – La DéfenseFH44.0Mixed-Use FacilityC, UC
Randstad – AmsterdamFH65.4New BuildC, UC
Randstad – UtrechtFH50.0ConversionC, UC
Brussels – ZaventemFH47.4New BuildC, UC
Total remaining to open in 2025378.8 

2026 Opening (all New Developments)

 FH/LHMLATypeStatus
London – WoodfordFH68.7New BuildC, UC
London – WatfordFH57.5New BuildC, UC
London – WembleyFH55.3New BuildC, UC
London – KingstonFH55.0New BuildCE, STP
London – RomfordFH41.0New BuildC, PG
NorwichFH52.7New BuildC, STP
Hemel HempsteadFH51.3New BuildCE, PG
ShorehamFH47.1New BuildCE, PG
Paris – West 4 (Orgeval)FH53.0New BuildC, UC
Paris – West 1 (Conflans)FH56.0New BuildC, PG
Paris – ColombesFH65.5ConversionC, PG
Madrid – PerseoFH18.5ConversionC, PG
Total opening in 2026621.6 

Beyond 2026 Opening (all New Developments)

 FH/LHMLATypeStatus
London – Old Kent RoadFH75.6New BuildC, STP
London – BelvedereFH56.3New BuildC, STP
London – BermondseyFH50.0New BuildC, STP
Welwyn Garden CityFH51.0New BuildCE, STP
Barcelona – HospitaletFH64.3New BuildC, STP
Total opening beyond 2026297.2

MLA:

Maximum Lettable Area measured to the nearest thousand square feet

Status:

C = completed, CE = contracts exchanged, STP = subject to planning, PG = planning granted, UC = under construction

Ends

1 – Q1 2025 is the quarter ended 31 January 2025

2 – CER is Constant Exchange Rates (Euro denominated results for the current period have been retranslated at the exchange rate effective for the comparative period, in order to present the reported results on a more comparable basis)

3 – Occupancy excludes offices but includes bulk tenancy. As of 31 January 2025, closing occupancy includes {18,000 sq ft} of bulk tenancy (31 January 2024: 18,000 sq ft)

4 – MLA is Maximum Lettable Area measured in square feet (“sq ft”)

5 – REVPAF is an alternative performance measure used by the business. REVPAF stands for Revenue per Available Square Foot and is calculated by dividing revenue for the period by weighted average available square feet for the same period

6 – Like-for-like information includes only those stores which have been open throughout both the current and prior financial years, with adjustments made to remove the impact of new and closed stores, as well as corporate transactions

7 – Expansion Markets comprises Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium plus management fees earned in relation to the joint ventures in Germany and Italy

