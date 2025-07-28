Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ruffer Investment Company delivers 7.9 % annualised return to 30 June 2025

Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) has announced its Investment Manager’s Year End Review For the year ended 30 June 2025.

The attached from the Investment Manager of Ruffer Investment Company covers the twelve month period to 30 June 2025. This review is intended to give shareholders unaudited key performance indicators and a portfolio review in a timely fashion. The audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2025 will be released in the usual manner prior to the end of October 2025.

7700S_1-2025-7-28Download
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Ruffer Investment Company Ltd

    Ruffer Investment Company confident of positioning in Feb 2024 report (LON:RICA)

    In February, Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) witnessed an AI-fuelled rally, with S&P and Nasdaq hitting all-time highs. Read more in the report.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple