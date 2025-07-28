Ruffer Investment Company delivers 7.9 % annualised return to 30 June 2025

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) has announced its Investment Manager’s Year End Review For the year ended 30 June 2025.

The attached from the Investment Manager of Ruffer Investment Company covers the twelve month period to 30 June 2025. This review is intended to give shareholders unaudited key performance indicators and a portfolio review in a timely fashion. The audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2025 will be released in the usual manner prior to the end of October 2025.