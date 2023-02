Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) has declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 30 June 2023 as follows:

Ex Date: 2 March 2023

Record Date: 3 March 2023

Payment Date: 17 March 2023

Dividend per Share: 1.35 pence (Sterling)

Ruffer Investment Company is a large British investment company dedicated to investments in internationally listed or quoted equities or equity related securities.